On May 15th Google released a new "Web" filter that removes "AI Overview" and other clutter, leaving only traditional web results. Here is how you can set "Google Web" as your default search engine.
Choose your browser:
Chrome will show "tenbluelinks.org" as the source where it got the instructions, but all your search queries will be sent directly to Google, not my website. The source code is open, technical details are available below.
Chrome will show "tenbluelinks.org" as the source where it got the instructions, but all your search queries will be sent directly to Google, not my website. The source code is open, technical details are available below.
chrome://settings/searchEngines
Google Web
@web
{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14
Firefox might show "tenbluelinks.org" as the source where it got the instructions, but all your search queries will be sent directly to Google, not my website. The source code is open, technical details are available below.
For mobile browsers that don't allow to edit the list of custom search engines we use OpenSearch.
It's a simple XML file that is instructing your browser to add URL parameter
udm=14 to all Google Searches. The file is referenced in the <head> section of this page.
You can see the source of this page and download the OpenSearch file to check for yourself.
This website and it's author will NOT be able to see your search history or any other information you type in Google.
Google is a registered trademark of Google, duh.